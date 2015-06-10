Core Liquidity Markets Achieves Top 100K Alexa Ranking

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2015 --Core Liquidity Markets a financial services firm based in Melbourne, Australia is pleased to announce that it has reached the top 100K websites in Alexa's global ranking. The Alexa ranking is considered to be the global standard for the ranking of websites and their popularity. The website clmforex.com is also in the top 10K of websites in Brazil, 11K in Spain and 9K in Colombia.



Core Liquidity Markets has established itself in the Latin American market as evidenced by the Alexa rankings. "We attribute our success and popularity as a result of the hard work and effort of our dedicated team. We also understand the importance of supporting our clients in their native language which we currently offer in Spanish and Portuguese. "says Michael Markarian Managing Partner of Core Liquidity Markets.



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets is a provider of online trading services, offering: Forex, Binary Options, Metals and CFDs trading to Private Investors, Introducing Brokers, and High-Frequency Traders around the world.



About Alexa

Founded in 1996, Alexa is a global pioneer in the world of analytical insight. Our vast experience means we've dealt with all of the pitfalls and tripped over all of the landmines, and over time, developed the most robust and accurate web analytics service of any provider.



To learn more please visit http://www.clmforex.com



Trading Forex and Derivatives carries a high level of risk, including the risk of losing substantially more than your initial investment. Also, you do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. The effect of leverage is that both gains and losses are magnified. You should only trade if you can afford to carry these risks. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.