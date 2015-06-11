Online Brochure Maker: An All-in-One Publishing Solution Is Available at Pubhtml5.com

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --Following an extended period of increased download rates, PUB HTML5 online publishing software has extended their product offering to include a new online resource for the creation of digital brochures. This all-in-one online brochure maker will allow users and businesses a comprehensive platform through which to create beautiful, informative brochures. The software will boast a host of exciting features, including



- Online and offline access to page flip brochure creation for print or web distribution

- A library of freely available templates and themes

- Powerful editing tools and techniques for all levels of users



... and more.



One of the most exciting aspects of the online brochure maker is the range of customization it offers. As Jason Chen, Chief Technical Officer of PUB HTML5, reports, "The brochure software will be a great option for our users. Beginners will find a great choice of graphics and templates to choose from as they easily create eye-catching content, while designers and artists will have an arsenal of tools at their disposal to create their brochure from the ground up".



A practical instrument for businesses to enhance communication with clients, the digital platform will feature easy-to-use functions for the presentation of zoomable content in multiple formats which can be accessed online, offline, or in traditional print format. Yet beyond this, with its latest software presentation PUB HTML5 will make beautiful, digital flipbooks and brochures easily accessible to anyone with a computer and a story to tell. As the company looks forward to the future, the PUB HTLM5 developer team will continue to introduce groundbreaking new features to the world of online publishing.



About PubHTML5

PUB HTML5 is an innovative digital publisher, steadily rising in popularity since its founding in 2009. Located in Central Hong Kong in the international finance and trade district, PUB HTML5 provides easy publishing solutions for converting PDF files to HTML5 documents. For more information about HTML5 online brochure maker, visit us online at http://pubhtml5.com/digital-brochures-maker today.