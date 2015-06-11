'Gollywood, Here I Come!' Wins Coveted Purple Dragonfly Book Award

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --The judges of the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards contest, which recognizes excellence in children's literature, have spoken, and Gollywood, Here I Come! by Terry John Barto won 1st Place Picture Book 6 & older, 1st Place Cover Design, 2nd Place Art/ Music and Honorable Mentions in the Illustrations and Picture Book 5 & under categories.



"Winning any place in the Purple Dragonfly Contest is a huge honor because in order to maintain the integrity of the Dragonfly Book Awards, a minimum score is required before a First or Second place or Honorable Mention will be awarded to the entrant – even if it is the sole entry in a category," explains Linda F. Radke, president of Five Star Publications, the sponsor of the Dragonfly Book Awards. "Competition is steep, too, because there is no publication date limit as long as the book is still in print."



For a complete list of winners including all first and second place and honorable mention recipients, visit www.FiveStarBookAwards.com To learn more about Five Star Publications, celebrating 30 years of doing business in Chandler, Arizona, access www.FiveStarPublications.com or call 480-940-8182.



THE STORY:

Who doesn't fantasize about becoming a big movie star, living up all the glitz, glam and glory that comes with it? A talented little turkey named Anamazie has big dreams while practicing in the small town of Gobbleville. After a few hard knocks, she gets discovered and is chosen to star in a major motion picture.



Gollywood Here I Come! taps into current pop culture trends of TV shows like "America's Got Talent" and the public's fascination with celebrities. At its heart, the story leaves young readers with the positive message "You can do anything if you work hard and never give up." Gollywood, Here I Come! retails for $15.15 is available at Amazon.com, BarnsandNoble.com, and many of your favorite book stores.



About Terry John Barto

Before writing children's books, Terry John Barto directed and choreographed more than 200 regional theater productions and was the creative mind behind numerous television and cruise ship shows around the world. As the creative director for Wings of Dreams Productions, Barto collaborated with other artists on a variety of diverse ideas and turned them into screenplays for animated films. He also helped develop popular action figures and dolls for several large retailers.



Terry John Barto is the also the author of the award winning children's picture book - Nickerbacher, The Funniest Dragon. Please go to nickerbacher.com for more information.



THE ILLUSTRATOR:

Mattia Cerato was born in the small town of Cuneo, surrounded by the beautiful Italian Alps. At the age of 3, when his main interest seemed to be eating lots of pasta, his father encouraged him to draw. As a result, he spent most of his time creating funny images on practically every surface he could find. As a young adult, Mattia honed his natural talent for illustration at the European Institute of Design in Turin.



Since then, Mattia has created illustrations for many books before bringing Anamazie and her fellow turkey friends to life on the pages of Gollywood, Here I Come! For more information, please go to gollywoodhereicome.com