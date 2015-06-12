Local Ranking Checker Tool in SEOprofiler Enables Businesses to Check Their Google Rankings in 1,224 More Locations

Staudt, RLP -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2015 --Cloud-based SEO tool provider SEOprofiler has added 1,224 more locations to their local ranking checker tool. The local ranking checker now enables businesses to check the location of their websites from all 86,461 locations that are official supported by Google.



Depending on the location of the searcher, Google shows different search results to searchers. People who search for "car dealer" from New York will get different results than people from Chicago.



Local ranking checks are important to get a realistic overview of the actual rankings of a website. A website that has high rankings in Knoxville might have no rankings at all in New York City. The local ranking checker in SEOprofiler enables businesses to find the locations in which they are really ranked:



- ranking checks from 86,461 different cities and regions

- including ranking checks from airports, states, TV regions, universities and ZIP codes

- ranking checks from different countries

- detailed information about the ranking progression over time

- ranking comparisons to competitors

- ranking checks for any keywords



A free trial of the tool is available on the company website at SEOprofiler.com. The full version comes with an unconditional 30 day money back guarantee.



About SEOprofiler

SEOprofiler is a cloud based SEO solution that helps businesses to improve the position of their websites on Google and other search engines. In contrast to other SEO tool providers, SEOprofiler only uses so-called white-hat SEO methods that follow Google's optimization guidelines.