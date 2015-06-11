Great Plains Industries Race Team Secures Top Finishes in the Motocross World

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --Great Plains Industries, Inc. (GPI) is excited to announce that Colt Nichols, Kyle Peters, Fredrik Noren and Tommy Hahn, riders for the MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing team, have secured five Top 20 and six Top 10 spots in the last seven rounds.



"As a company, GPI is committed to excellence and that commitment carries through on the race track, said Marque Peer, Vice President of Development at Great Plains Ventures. "Our riders are really doing an amazing job securing top spots, and we couldn't be happier with their performance."



Hahn, #130 representing GPI's The Proven Choice® brand, placed Top 15 in almost every round of the series. He placed Top 10 in his last two races which earned him a total of five out of eight Top 10 spots:



Round 14, April 11 (Houston, TX): Placed 10th

Round 15, April 18 (Santa Clara, CA): Placed 9th



Nichols, #986, is the current Costa Rican champion and a past AMSOIL Arenacross rider. He has placed Top 20 in six of his eight races, earning two Top 10 spots. While, #55, Peters, the 2011 Loretta Lynn's 250A champion, placed Top 15 in each of his last nine races, earning five Top 10 spots.



"It's been a tough series with many great riders, but we've had a ton of fun competing and look forward to seeing what the rest of the motocross season has in store for us," said Guy Cooper, a past AMA National Champion and MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing team manager.



Noren, Hahn and Peters also recently completed the first four rounds of the 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, in which each rider secured at least two Top 20 spots:





Noren(450) Hahn(450) Peters(250)

Round 1 (Sacramento, CA) 9th 16th 22nd

Round 2 (San Bernardino, CA) 12th 14th 9th

Round 3 (Lakewood, CO) 14th 39th 11th

Round 4 (Blountville, TN) 12th — 14th