Great Plains Industries Race Team Secures Top Finishes in the Motocross World

MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing team places Top 10 in six of last seven rounds

 

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --Great Plains Industries, Inc. (GPI) is excited to announce that Colt Nichols, Kyle Peters, Fredrik Noren and Tommy Hahn, riders for the MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing team, have secured five Top 20 and six Top 10 spots in the last seven rounds.

"As a company, GPI is committed to excellence and that commitment carries through on the race track, said Marque Peer, Vice President of Development at Great Plains Ventures. "Our riders are really doing an amazing job securing top spots, and we couldn't be happier with their performance."

Hahn, #130 representing GPI's The Proven Choice® brand, placed Top 15 in almost every round of the series. He placed Top 10 in his last two races which earned him a total of five out of eight Top 10 spots:

Round 14, April 11 (Houston, TX): Placed 10th
Round 15, April 18 (Santa Clara, CA): Placed 9th

Nichols, #986, is the current Costa Rican champion and a past AMSOIL Arenacross rider. He has placed Top 20 in six of his eight races, earning two Top 10 spots. While, #55, Peters, the 2011 Loretta Lynn's 250A champion, placed Top 15 in each of his last nine races, earning five Top 10 spots.

"It's been a tough series with many great riders, but we've had a ton of fun competing and look forward to seeing what the rest of the motocross season has in store for us," said Guy Cooper, a past AMA National Champion and MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing team manager.

Noren, Hahn and Peters also recently completed the first four rounds of the 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, in which each rider secured at least two Top 20 spots:

	                       Noren(450)  Hahn(450) Peters(250)

Round 1 (Sacramento, CA)	 9th	     16th	22nd

Round 2 (San Bernardino, CA)	12th	     14th	9th

Round 3 (Lakewood, CO)		14th	     39th	11th

Round 4 (Blountville, TN)	12th	     —	        14th


Round 5 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will take place Saturday, June 13, in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, followed by Round 6 on June 27, in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

GPI® is the team's co-title sponsor, MotoSport.com is the title sponsor and Honda provides factory support.

For more information, visit GPI.net/motocross

About Great Plains Industries
Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flowmeter markets. Headquartered in Wichita, KS, the company is home to the GPI® The Proven Choice®, FLOMEC® and GPRO™ brands that serve industrial, commercial and retail customers in diverse applications: fuel, agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas, and more.

For more information on Great Plains Industries, visit http://www.gpi.net

About MotoSport.com
MotoSport is an industry leader focused on providing customers with the parts they need, when they need them. They are one of the fastest growing retailers of power sports apparel, parts and accessories on the Internet. From the starting line to the checkered flag, MotoSport.com is dedicated to provide the best experience, anytime, anywhere. Learn more online at MotoSport.com or call 888-676-8853.

Media Contact:
Mary Hansen
Creative Services Manager
316-686-7361
mhansen@gplains.com

Source: Great Plains Industries, Inc.
