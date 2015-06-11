Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Introduces the Mega Rebuildable Tank

West Jefferson, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --The Mega is a combined rebuildable tank and dripper, allowing the user the freedom to build their own tank. The Mega lives up to its name with a massive 5ml capacity. The spring drip tip drops liquid onto the heater, while an independent liquid chamber keeps the reserves fresh and ready to use. The atomizer features a handmade heat element and wick to give the Mega maximum efficiency and durability. The Mega offers the user an adjustable airflow. It is 30mm in diameter and is built using a Pyrex glass tube. The Mega comes in a stylish wooden box for excellent presentation.



Wholesalers do business with Breathe because the company has a quick turnaround in fulfilling unique design requests. The company prides itself in understanding customers' needs and can make several changes to their products to adhere to customer service demands. Breathe designs, produces and delivers its products, giving customers a one-stop shopping experience. It maintains an inventory and a facility within the United States allowing for real time delivery.



In addition to the Mega Rebuildable Tank, Breathe offers customers and wholesalers a variety of products and accessories:



- Mods

- Kits, including starters, clearomizer and wax pens.

- Disposable e-cigarettes.

- Clearomizers.

- Hookahs.

- Cartomizers

- Batteries.

- Liquids in many flavors

- Accessories. including battery chargers, adapters and USB chargers.



About Breathe Intelligent Cigarette

Established in 2007, Breathe Intelligent Cigarette soon became a leader in the electronic cigarette industry by focusing on customers and by using quality ingredients in its products. The company has built up 10 major brands of electronic cigarettes in the United States and five in Europe and Asia. Breathe Intelligent Cigarette has coverage in major wholesale and retail segments, and its products are available at major grocery store chains, hotels, vapor shops, casinos, and lounges as well as in private labeling.



For more information contact Breathe Intelligent Cigarette at 866-237-0006 or visit http://www.breatheic.com