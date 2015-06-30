Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Has a Blow-out Response at NATO Show

West Jefferson, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2015 --Breath Intelligent Cigarette had a blow-out response to their products at the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) convention last month.



The show, held at the Paris Hotel, attracted top retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers in the tobacco trade, who were looking for information about the latest available products. NATO organizers estimate that 60 percent of those in attendance wanted to learn more about electronic cigarettes and other smokeless products.



The convention presented the perfect opportunity for Breathe Intelligent Cigarette to demonstrate its electronic cigarette company products to industry leaders. Breathe President, Bill Huff, said attendees placed numerous orders for their products. Breathe Intelligent Cigarette's executive team were pleased with the great response they received at the NATO show.



Convention goers were particularly excited about the company's Donner22, Mega tank, and new iFancy mods. Customers were enthusiastic about their new 40watt iFancy saying, "It's the best box mod had ever tried."



The Donner22 sub-ohm tank has a 4ml capacity and a powerful 0.5 ohms. The tank features a Pyrex glass tube, a BVC Coil heater with a US made Kanthol wire. Its features include an adjustable airflow and removable drip tip. The Donner22 is 22 mm in diameter.



The iFancy is a powerful box mod adjustable 40 watts that can hit a 0.3 for the best cloud production. An OLED screen keeps the user updated on wattage, watt usage, voltage, power level and how much clearomizer resistance is available. The 18650 battery mod with a 2600 mAh ration extends time between charges.



About Breathe Intelligent Cigarette

Breathe Intelligent Cigarette opened in 2007 and is now a leader in the electronic cigarette industry focusing on customer expectations and finding the highest quality ingredients for its products. It distributes its products worldwide. The company has 10 major brands of electronic cigarettes in the United States and five in Europe and Asia. Breathe Intelligent Cigarette products can be found in major grocery store chains, hotels, vapor shops, casinos and lounges.



For more information contact Breathe Intelligent Cigarette at 866-237-0006 or visit its web site at http://www.breatheic.com