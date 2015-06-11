Vantage Payments Now Offering Merchant Processing for Collection Agencies

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --Vantage Payments (http://www.vantagepayments.com) is pleased to announce that they are now offering merchant processing services for collection agencies.



Typically, collection agencies are considered high risk accounts for most merchant services providers. Since some collection agencies can sell third-party debt to other collection agencies, the risk increases as the debt is passed along. Additionally, more aggressive debt collection companies have employed practices of extreme harassment which has forced stringent guidelines on the industry and led to federal regulatory compliance divisions specifically focused on stopping these practices.



For this reason, collection agencies have commonly struggled when trying to find a reliable merchant processing service. Vantage Payments has crafted a solution designed to be compliant within the processing guidelines of the major credit card companies and regulatory associations. "Our experience has given us the insight to understand the specific challenges that each industry faces in processing payments," said Nathan Shew, Managing Partner of Vantage Payments, "We are proud to offer a secure and reliable solution for collection agencies seeking to process card payments."



Vantage Payments' processing solution allows compliant merchants to process the collected debt using the debit card and Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment systems, ensuring that each transaction is processed in a compliant environment.



Furthermore, the collections processing solution offers enhanced features such as individual client accounting and robust gateway features. Vantage Payments uses the proper MCC for collections agencies to assure that the processing is not rejected.



The merchant processing industry has seen an exodus in recent years of high-risk collection agency processors, namely due to non-compliant ISOs and other outlined risks. Vantage Payments is striving to fill that gap, helping these collection agencies process their transactions securely and efficiently.



Vantage Payments requires collection agencies to be located within the United States and to be licensed if operating within a state that requires such.



About Vantage Payments

Vantage Payments specializes in offering a full array of Merchant Services throughout the globe. Vantage has strategic alliances with banks, processors, and acquiring networks to ensure our clients receive the most cost effective, safe, and reliable processing solutions. Vantage understands that no two businesses are alike; our team works internally with your business to develop the appropriate payment methods to enhance your bottom line. Vantage Payments has the strategic partnerships, global presence, knowledge, and experience to navigate through the often complex merchant services Industry.



