Champion Racing Oil Supports the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Expansion Plans

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2015 --Champion Oil, a recognized leader in racing and enthusiast lubricants, is proud to announce its support for the building expansion of The National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in Florence Kentucky at the legendary Florence Speedway. http://www.nationaldirtlatemodelhof.com/



The National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame opened in 2001as a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and honoring the memories and legacies of the founders, trail blazers, titans, and superstars of the Dirt Late Model world. The current push for fund raising would provide the historical cars, memorabilia, and displays a new modern museum for race fans to enjoy for years to come.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race, hot rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrnds.com