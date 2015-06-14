PUB HTML5 Released Tips for Digital Magazine Software Users to Increase E-Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2015 --PUB HTML5 digital magazine software has always secured a top place among the digital publishing platforms as an easy to understand, simple solution for complex, high quality multimedia ezines, catalogs, brochures etc. In order to simplify further the designing task and to improve the outcome, the leading digital publishing software has revealed a set of invaluable tips with enthusiastic online magazine publishing houses that are ready to experiment and implement new ideas. This will guide them to increase the production with latest digital publishing technology - digital magazine software. Besides, the designs carried out based on these tips will have a positive impact on the quality of the publications, which will impress many readers around the globe.



Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of PUB HTML5 led the discussion with online magazine publishing houses. During the discussion he pointed out how publishers could effectively utilize the free resources like Templates, Themes, Flash Scenes offered by the digital magazine software to add attraction to the content. He also discussed on the importance of the unlimited online storage provided by the PUB HTML5 platform, which also allows publishers to upload created HTML5 magazines online directly, without a hassle. The possibility of managing all digital publications on PUB HTML5 platform easily was another useful tip that was shared during the discussion. Jason did not forget to add a remark on the readily available delivery option of digital publications via multiple channels as, "As the leading digital magazine software of PUB HTML5, this platform has been offering several output options for publishers making the designing and distribution process highly efficient and user-friendly. Apart from that, by choosing the PUB HTML5 digital magazine software, publishers could eliminate the costs incurred by storage spaces as we offer them free cloud storage for all the publications."



Feel free to visit http://pubhtml5.com/digital-magazine-software for more details.