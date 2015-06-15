GNB Presents Energy Storage Products at Intersolar

Gennevilliers, Hauts-de-Seine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2015 --GNB, a division of Exide Technologies, is exhibiting at Intersolar Europe, which takes place in Munich, Germany this week. The company is showcasing its batteries and energy storage solutions, designed to capture energy from solar and other renewable sources.



Energy storage systems make renewable energy more controllable and predictable, allow consumers and businesses to use the electrical grid more economically, and allow solar parks to provide a more consistent supply of power. GNB is one of the leading brands in this space, at a time when energy storage is becoming an increasingly hot topic in the solar industry.



GNB's Sonnenschein@home is a modular, expandable cabinet system that stores energy created by solar panels. The system uses high-performance, maintenance-free batteries, and is popular among homeowners and businesses alike.



Sonnenschein@home Lithium gives you the same expandable cabinet system, but with lithium-ion batteries. These recharge up to eight times faster and are more energy efficient than conventional batteries. Though more expensive to buy, lithium-ion batteries often provide a better return on investment over time.



The GNB Restore 500 series is a containerised energy storage solution, designed for easy transportation and installation. Restore 500 is used in a wide range of applications, including solar and wind parks. Energy content is divided into multiples of 500 kWh, and the integrated GNB battery management system continuously provides valuable information on battery status.



Tensor Solar is used in large-scale solar parks, and offers best-in-class storage capacity, cycle life and peak power output. With a copper stretched metal architecture and optimised positive tubular electrodes, it is designed to be robust and reliable, featuring excellent charge and discharge efficiency. A low-maintenance version with watering system is also available.



Sonnenschein PowerCycle is ideal for environments where back-up power is crucial, such as in emerging economies. The battery can withstand consistently high temperatures, lasting 5 years at 40°C and 20 years at 20°C. PowerCycle is maintenance-free, with no cooling costs, and offers impressive electrical performance.



About Intersolar Europe

Intersolar Europe is taking place from 10–12 June in Munich, Germany, and will draw 40,000 visitors over three days, according to estimates from the organisers. GNB will be positioned in Hall B1, stand 250, where the company will showcase its products, serve hot and cold drinks, and provide touch-operated information terminals.