International Aero Products to Be the Official Detailing Brand at Classic Days Berlin

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2015 --During the warm spring and summer months, the AERO Crew fills the calendar with events all over the country, and its partners all over the world are doing the same. AERO's master distributor in Europe, Smart Choice Trading, located in Munich, Germany, works with customers and dealers all over Europe to provide them with the premium car care line. Smart Choice Trading, also known as AERO Europe, will be attending Classic Days Berlin June 13th-14th.



The event, which hosts world famous collectors and manufactures, will feature AERO as the Official Detailing Brand of the event. AERO Europe will be at the event with the full product line featuring their waterless car wash system. The show spans from Olivaer Platz to Joanchimthalerstasse, which will be filled with multiple shows and pavilions.



For more information about Classic Days Berlin visit http://www.die-classic-days-berlin.de.



AERO's full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on Smart Choice Trading visit http://www.sct-gmbh.de/, and for more information on International aero visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world's most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle's maintenance needs.



