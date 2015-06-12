NY Periodontist Reports on Medications Adversely Affecting the Gums

Forest Hills, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2015 --Gum disease, an infection that attacks the gums and the bone that support the teeth, can be caused by a number of factors. While many cases are seen in those with poor oral health habits, there are also a growing number of patients displaying a type of gum swelling referred to as medication related gingival hyperplasia.



Gum swelling or gingival overgrowth occurs when the gum tissue becomes so swollen that it begins to grow over the teeth. "This gingival overgrowth can increase the risk of periodontal disease as the environment it creates in a patient's mouth is more likely to harbor bacteria," says Dr. Krishnan. Bacteria in the gums, if not taken care of promptly, can damage the gums and surrounding tooth structures. Medication related gingival hyperplasia may not present with the usual signs of gum disease and may be difficult to notice due to the fact that the gums may not be tender, bleed easily or be discolored.



Medications we know of that can cause the overgrowth and swelling of gum tissue include:



- Blood pressure medications - nifedipine, verapamil, diltiazem and amlodipine

- Phenytoin, a seizure medication

- Cyclosporine, a drug often used to prevent transplant rejection



The good news is that practicing good oral hygiene and scheduling your oral health visits more frequently can help lower any chances of developing this condition as well as allowing any potential problems to be caught early. This is also why it's very important to let your Dentist and Periodontist know of all medications you are taking.



About Dr. Prabha Krishnan

Dr. Prabha Krishnan completed her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from New York University College of Dentistry, with a post-graduate specialization in Periodontics. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, an Alumna of ADA Institute for Diversity in Leadership, and a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy.



Patients in the Forest Hills and Queens, NY area can schedule a complimentary consultation with Dr. Krishnan by calling her at 718-878-4878 or by visiting http://www.yourgumspecialist.com