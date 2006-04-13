VISIBILITY.net Wins Workflow Collaboration for Complex Manufacturers

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2006 -- According to Stephen Carson, Executive vice president with Visibility Corporation, “VISIBILITY.net provides businesses with strategic insight, ability to differentiate, increased productivity and the flexibility needed to achieve business goals.”



Carson adds, “Improved communication with suppliers, partners, customers and employees, through an easy to use electronic interaction, dramatically optimizes business processes, increases responsiveness and enables new levels of achievement throughout the enterprise.” Collaboration refers to electronic communication between one or more individuals or groups, enabling the ability to share information, track the exchange of information and manage communications.”



Many difficulties in business process management relate to “off-system” manual tasks, such as notification, investigation, authorization, and follow up. VISIBILITY.net has the ability to automate business processes through the use of workflow templates, making it easier to control and administer standard processes through the necessary steps.



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for the Complex Manufacturing sector, non-repetitive manufacturing, has been less than effective in accomplishing these strategic advantages until VISIBILITY.net. Business integration, comprehensive functionality, collaborative capabilities, global features and compliance based controls enable effective decision making, increased organizational productivity, and a system infrastructure optimized for profitable business growth.



Complex manufacturers have more than fifty percent of their business in international markets. The need to access the dynamic communication interface has never been stronger according. Strategic advantages across the entire enterprise must include Operations Management, Technology, Business Performance Management, Collaboration, Material & Production Planning, Financial Management, Customer Relationship Management and Engineering & Product Lifecycle Management.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



