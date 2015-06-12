Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2015 --Abhinam Yoga Center has announced the commencement of a rolling-in system for its Ashtanga Vinyasa Flow 200 hr and 500 hr Yoga TTC in Dharamsala. Rolling-in system offers one-stop solution to those willing enthusiasts coming especially from abroad who are unable to join scheduled classes due to visa hassles and other such issues.



While the students can join an on-going course on any dates suitable to them, they are expected to complete their hours for training in order to acquire a certification. The Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga Courses conducted at the Abhinam yoga center in Dharamsala are certified by Yoga Alliance UK and US and are run under the supervision of highly experienced Yoga masters.



The objective of yoga TTC at Abhinam is to inculcate technical and theoretical expertise among both beginners and experienced Yoga students, so as to enable them to perform Yoga with perfection and correct alignment, and empower them to initiate and run their own yoga classes.



Key features of Rolling-in YTTC:



- Flexibility with respect to date of joining the course.



- Extensive practice of 'Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary Series'.



- Theoretical and practical competence in performance of Mantras, Kriyas, Pranayamas and various techniques of Meditation.



- Adherence to rudiments of proper technique and principles of right body alignment allowing one to teach and to practice injury free yoga.



- Learning about the basic human anatomy and physiology and its practical application to Yogic practices, improving awareness of deeper physiological processes while performing an Asana.



- Mastering the use of specialized Iyengar style props in Yoga.



- Restorative and therapeutic Yoga to address ailments like joint pain, back pain, thyroid, diabetes, etc.



- Inculcating lifestyle changes into participants' lives to optimize their Yogic experience by integrating Yogic philosophy and ethical standards mentioned in scriptures.



- Enhancing teaching and business skills among students.



Course details:



Accommodation, study material, teacher training course manuals, 3 yogi vegetarian meals per day for all course participants are included within the course fee. The airport pickup and drop is optional on payment.



Apart from the yoga intensives, Abhinam center also organizes daily drop in yoga classes at Dharamkot Inn.



For further details and queries about the course, fee and application process log on to the Abhinam Yoga center's website or call at +91 9736046080.