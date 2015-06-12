Maple Canyon Co. Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Complete the Development of CleverWitz Mobile App

Mapleton, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2015 --Maple Canyon Co. is dedicated to helping people acquire knowledge in an entertaining and fun way. In today's technology savvy world, knowledge has expanded at a breakneck speed. At present, knowledge doubles within every thirteen months. This indicates that at the beginning of each school session, there is twice as much to learn as there was when the previous session began. Maple Canyon Co. started working on CleverWitz because they wanted to create a better way to gain knowledge.



The recent mobile industry explosion has provided opportunities to help people gain knowledge through ways that are fun and simple. Maple Canyon Co. is looking to create CleverWitz; a gaming based mobile application that will run on iOS and Android phones and tablets. Each game available within this free mobile app will consist of a set of related game squares. When organized properly, each of these squares contains a piece of information representing knowledge. Each game in CleverWitz has a timer, and there is no penalty for wrong answers.



Maple Canyon Co. has already completed a major part of coding for CleverWitz. Though over two hundred fifty games have already been developed, testing is still pending for many of them. Hundreds of other games are in different stages of development.



A Kickstarter campaign with the funding goal of $50,000 has been launched recently by Maple Canyon Co.



Proceeds from this campaign will be used for



-Completion of coding and testing

-Development of hundreds of more games

-Enhancement of two websites

-Legal, administrative, and marketing expenses.



This project will only be funded if at least $50,000 is pledged by June 27, 2015. A successful Kickstarter campaign will help CleverWitz hit the market by the end of 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1GsgcQA



The official website of CleverWitz is http://www.cleverwitz.com/



About CleverWitz

CleverWitz; a gaming based mobile application that will run on iOS and Android phones and tablets. Each game available within this free mobile app will consist of a set of related game squares. When organized properly, each of these squares will contain a piece of information representing knowledge.