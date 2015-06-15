Tier3 Media Starts Indiegogo Campaign for the Making of My Miracle, an Amazing Story of Beating the Odds

Old Bridge, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2015 --The story of My Miracle is about the life and struggle of Rodney Barnes. At the age of twenty-one, Rodney suffered a head injury that appeared to be innocuous at the initial stages. However, very shortly, this apparently harmless injury resulted in Rodney falling into a coma for over two weeks. After returning from the coma, Rodney had to learn everything all over again, from talking to walking, eating to reading.



In 2009, Rodney wrote a book documenting his return to life after coma. Now, Tier3 Media wants to bring this inspirational life-changing book to the big screen. Though My Miracle will be their first feature, the team is confident about bringing this story to life and accurately showcasing the real dangers of TBI's (Traumatic Brain Injury).



Talking about the importance of this film, Fred Lescano from Tier3 Media said, "Rodney has lived a rough life even after the accident, and this film means the world to him and his daughter Lakoda. We hope to provide an accurate account of his life and let the world know that with hard work, the right attitude, faith, and hope, you can recover from any situation as Rodney recovered from this life-changing injury."



Tier3 Media will need $300,000 USD to tell Rodney's story in the best possible way through their film My Miracle. These funds will cover all probable expenses for on-location shoots in Florida & Montana consisting of travel, lodging, equipment, personnel, acting talent, licenses, permits, and lunch for the cast and crew. An Indiegogo campaign has been launched to raise this amount.



To make a contribution to this project, please visit http://bit.ly/1MJkrs3



The official website of My Miracle The Movie is http://www.mymiraclethemovie.com



About My Miracle

