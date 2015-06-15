Retail Solutions Advisors Named Exclusive Leasing Agent for Point Plaza

Lakeland, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2015 --Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC (RSA) is now the exclusive agent for the leasing of the 209,000 square foot Point Plaza shopping center located in the Bayonet Point area of Pasco County. Point Plaza is well situated on the heavily traveled US 19 highway at the corner of county road 52. This major commerce center is anchored by major popular retailers Bealls Florida department store, Hughes Supply, Dollar Tree and Sally Beauty Supply. Point Plaza has recently undergone a change in ownership and is preparing site and building improvements for a more updated, and aesthetically pleasing presentation. The center is currently able to accommodate an additional large format retailer within its layout. The immediate population in the proximity of the shopping center exceeds 94,000 with a median income level of approximately $42,000.



