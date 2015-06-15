PUB HTML5 CEO Discusses About the Unique Advantages of Page Flip PDF

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2015 --The internationally recognized page flip PDF software inventor, PUB HTML5 Software Co., Ltd once again carried out an awareness campaign where the CEO of the company talked of the unique advantages of the platform. The highlights of some of the most significant features, tools and options were shared during this campaign.



Content marketing and digital marketing are two of the extremely powerful latest marketing methods, which help address the entire world in the most efficient manner. Out of all the software that support online marketing and digital publishing, PUB HTML5 is a powerful online publishing platform that has appeared on the Internet for years serving millions of users and readers. Jason Chen, CEO of PUB HTML5 summarized some advantages of the unique superior page flip PDF book. These benefits were developed based on customer feedback since the company launched. The innovative tools summarized in this speech address highest user concerns and have been helpful in creating impressive rich digital media throughout the years.



The CEO first spoke of the beautiful Page Flipping Animations, which has been the sole reason for many users to convert from PDF to page flip style. It is also the most significant superiority of the platform. Then he moved on to talk about another highly appreciated benefit - the simple online and offline content distribution process. The page flip PDF can be embedded into websites, blogs or shared via e-mails, USB devices and CDs. It can be even printed out on papers when necessary. Basically the user has freedom to choose multiple distribution methods he is comfortable with to reach out to his or her potential customers. Mobile compatibility of the page flip PDF offers the readers and publishers to view and create digital publications on almost all devices smoothly.



Jason finally added that, "This stylish content marketing form was launched in the year 2009 with an intention to be a persuasive voice for the start-ups, and small and medium scale entrepreneurs. We wanted to offer this segment in the business society to win the same exposure a large scale company gets by spending thousands of dollars, for free. And we believe that we have succeeded in this when looked at our gigantic user base."



