Igniting Brand Performance with LED and Digital Signs Equals FIREBOLT GROUP INC.

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2015 --Estrakon plus TecArt equals FireBolt Group and more jobs in Wixom, Michigan. Estrakon was an LED sign manufacturer based in Ann Arbor, MI which made a name for itself making signs for businesses using more energy-efficient LED lights. TecArt Industries, located in Wixom, has been a premier manufacturer and supplier of high quality point of purchase and promotional signage and materials, designed to enhance Customers' brand image and presence have now come together. FireBolt Group is a new name, born out of the merger two leading, global suppliers and specialists in designing and fabricating eye-catching electronic signage and custom marketing media for decades.



"The companies are being merged into one as FireBolt Group," says Philip Ochtman CEO of FireBolt Group. "From stunning Krystal LED signs to one-of-a-kind, animated LED point of purchase experiences, FireBolt Group is the source for the best in consumer engagement-driven display solutions."



With FireBolt Group, it will be crafted to exact specifications, using only the highest-quality materials. With over 100 employees, across three continents, Firebolt people represent the very best in engineering, manufacturing, sales, service, and executive leadership. FireBolt Group employs the very latest construction techniques to make the product as captivating, durable, and cost-effective as possible being made in Michigan. "What differentiates us from other LED display manufacturers is that we have perfected our proprietary technology enabling us to produce displays that are super bright, slim, light-weight, durable utilizing a static illuminated image or a full color transparent film for a foreground image and unlike anything that the retail or exhibit world has seen up to this point, due to our patented creative processes," state Octman.



About FireBolt Group

FireBolt Group is a technology-based designer and manufacturer of extremely eye catching and elegant LED point of purchase displays that can be utilized for POP signage, in-store fixtures, exhibits/trade-shows and architectural décor, explains Brian Sciackitano, Chief Operating Officer who has been with the company since the early days of Estrakon. FireBolt Group offers state-of-the art facilities in USA, UK and China. "Our global reach allows us to work with some of the most iconic and recognizable brands in the world. FireBolt Group has earned a reputation with leading brands as a go-to-resource demonstrating a tireless dedication and commitment to wowing the customers at every point of contact."



The newly formed merger has already employed over 100 employees and is extremely pleased in the growth through the acquisition. In the year to come FireBolt Group will be expanding into new retail, restaurant, and automotive markets.



