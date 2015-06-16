Cobra Products Introduces Interactive Product Finder for Cable Ties and Accessories

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2015 --Cobra Products Inc., a Hudson-based distributor of Cobra® Low Profile Cable Ties and the FLEXROUTE® cable management system, continues to improve the cable management needs of discerning customers. This month, Cobra Products added an interactive tool, Product Finder, to its website. This innovation approach to quick and easy answers when looking for the right tools to get the job done aligns with Cobra's versatile and convenient cable harnessing and bundling solutions. The Product Finder is designed with a focus on the usability and convenience for cable tie users—helping them find the cable tie, application tool, or mounting setup that best suits their application requirements.



Users plug in their search parameters: material type, bundle diameter, tensile strength, color, and head/tail design. Relevant cable tie product results are then displayed for either hassle-free ordering, or site visitors can fill out a "request for quote" form. Other features include color-coded progression indicators and navigation cues to guide users through the selection process. Cobra's website has a mobile-responsive design, enabling the tool to automatically conform to the browser and screen-size of a computer, laptop, tablet, or mobile device.



Mark Bresnahan, General Manager of Cobra Products, said, "With the simple click of a mouse, this intuitive tool makes the cable tie selection process as easy as possible for all our users. For everyone from an electrical OEM looking to secure wire bundles and harness components, a boat mechanic arranging cobbled engine-wires, to a bicyclist trying to manage derailleurs, seat dropper posts, and brake cables with the best bicycle cable clamp solution—our product finder caters to them all. If you need it, the Product Finder will do just that, with our comprehensive database of cable ties, mounts, and tools."



To test-drive the new product finder tool, visit: http://www.cobraties.com/product-finder. Cobra Products is giving a 10% discount on all of its retail orders placed through its website. Once visitors navigated through the Product Finder, they enter this coupon code, PROFIND10, upon checkout to get a 10% discount (for retails purchases only; good through September 30, 2015).



About Cobra Products Inc.

Cobra Products Inc. is a solutions provider for cable management issues. Cobra Products offers various cable ties that fit diverse harnessing needs. Made in the U.S.A., Cobra® Low Profile Ties are the lowest low-profile nylon cable tie on the market. RoHS and UL compliant, Cobra zip ties offer superior tensile strength and robust quality that stand up well in a wide range of environments. Safer than a traditional tie, Cobra features a smooth, snag-proof contour with no barbs or spikes to injure an installer, technician, or end user. Through their partnership with Hawkens Components, Cobra pairs the Cobra® Low Profile Tie with the FLEXROUTE® cable management system to offer superior cable management solutions that span many industry applications.



Visit http://www.cobraties.com or call 978-568-9815 for more information.



