Legoland Leads the Way with DAYS OUT Discount Offers

Stamford, Lincolnshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2006 -- Well known attraction website Days Out today announced an attractive package of discounts to top attractions across the UK. By purchasing the magazine through their website www.daysout.co.uk, customers immediately begin receiving vouchers offering discounts to the value of £700 to 500 of Britain’s most popular attractions. These range from Legoland to Flamingoland, from Blackpool Pleasure Beach to Donington Grand Prix.



“We realised that our website was a great forum for people to plan their holiday activities. You can quickly find an event or activity available to you, just by putting in your postcode. But we wanted another way of offering value for money and a sense that they were rewarded for their loyalty” explains Days Out Marketing Manager Elisabeth Beckett. “The magazine is a great vehicle for us to communicate with our consumers. Once they subscribe they benefit from an elite service and a range of offers only available to “Days Out” customers. They will continue to get fantastic value for money with opportunities only available to subscribers. There are all sorts of choices and our vouchers could inspire them to do something different and new. The opportunities are endless! The magazine is also a wealth of information of events in different areas as well as top tips and features”



Days Out Internet Limited was formed in 1994 and has developed into one of the most comprehensive websites in the UK that is dedicated to promoting the 6000 + attractions throughout the country, now listed on its site. You can search by region, postcode or chosen attraction. It also offers the chance to see “What’s on?” near you. Great care has been taken to ensure that the search facilities are simple to use, giving visitors the quickest route to their chosen listing. The vouchers offer great savings and value for money to visit Britain’s most popular visitor attractions as the holidays approach.



