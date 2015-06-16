Orange, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2015 --Royal Obasi, the founder of St. Royals Enterprises, LLC, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce his innovative "SafeCall" to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $30,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring the "SafeCall Car Charger with built-in Bluetooth 4.0 Headset" to market. SafeCall isn't just a standard hands-free device, it is a full hands-free system for use on the go and covers everything a driver could possibly need from their hands-free device. SafeCall is for anyone who drives to work, drives for work, wants privacy for calls, needs an easy to reach power source, and wants to charge any mobile device while driving.



SafeCall is a car charger with built-in dock for the Bluetooth headset. It is capable of providing up to 4 hours of talk time, and 48 hours of standby time with a single 30 minute charge. For those moments when a user is low on battery but needs to make an important call, SafeCall is capable of providing up to 30 minutes of talk time with a single 5 minute speed charge. This device can be used to make and receive calls, listen to music, make voice commands easily and privately, and charge any mobile device with ease. It simply plugs into a car's cigarette lighter and comes with a convenient magnetic Bluetooth dock to keep everything within easy reach of the driver.



The St. Royals Enterprises team has been very hard at work with all of the essential ground work for Safecall, and they are now ready to begin the next phase in product development which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. They already have a fully functioning prototype and plan to begin mass production shortly after the close of their campaign. As an added bonus, the team is offering valuable funding perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Safecall Fan" which allows a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to the opportunity to pre-order the device at a substantial savings off of regular retail price.



About St. Royals Enterprises, LLC

St ROYALS Enterprises, LLC was founded by Royal Obasi, and is a company that actively looks for ways to improve upon today's products through modern innovation, hi-tech improvements, new creations or continued evolution of the product.



To contact via email write to Royal Obasi at: robasi@outlook.com