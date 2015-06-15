Why Aren't There Any Movies About Consciousness? How a Movie About Consciousness Will Affect Our Lives?

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2015 --Barak Shavit is a director and a producer. He has worked on many intriguing projects, such as the award winning feature film "It's never too late", the short "F is for Falling" for the ABC's of Death2 by Magnolia Pictures, the finalist music clip in the Barcelona MusiClipFestival and many other projects. On his team are some of Israel's leading filmmakers such as Nadav Shlomo Giladi, who produced the SFX in Natalie Portman's feature film A Tale of Love and Darkness, the graphic design in Oppenheimer Strategies with Richard Gere, and the animation for Disney mobile gaming application.



Also on board is Hollywood actor JSU Garcia ("Nightmare on Elm street", "We Were Soldiers", "Along Came Polly", "Collateral Damage" and more...)



The story of iSyndrome revolves around a brilliant brain researcher suffering from Depersonalization Disorder, losing his mind. His wife, a post-materialist researcher, tries everything she can to save him, even if it means reaching the end of life, and going to the heart of consciousness.



The film is deeply rooted in one of Barak's favorite genres, Sci Fi-Drama. "It's been something of a lifelong dream of mine to tell a story like those big Sci Fi space movies, but doing so while trading space with consciousness, meaning, telling a story not about outer space, but inner consciousness - which is even more mysterious and vaster than space and time. I think that consciousness is at the very basis of who we are, but we know and understand only the tip of the ice berg. There is so much to be explored and revel and movies are the perfect platform to explore and communicate it" Barak says.



Now, Barak needs external funding to complete this project. The project team has brought down this cost considerably by using their own equipment and talented professional friends. In order to meet the remaining expenses, Barak has started an Indiegogo campaign with the funding goal of $14,800.



This amount will be spent on



- Paying for a professional cast of actors, their make-up, and wardrobe.

- Transportation and locations.

- Art direction

- Production design.

- Festival fees.

- Food for the crew.



Funders can pick some cool perks. Like a talk with Hollywood actor JSU Garcia, or an organic T shirt by Anjaly's yoga-inspired collection



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1f2Oekk



Barak Shavit's professional website is http://www.blue-monkeys.com



