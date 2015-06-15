Zion Medical Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Introduce a New Approach to Cure AIDS and Cancer with One Injection Treatment Within One Year

Jerusalem, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2015 --The statistical figures relating to AIDS and Cancer reveal an alarming picture. About 14.1 million new cases of cancer were reported globally in 2012, causing approximately 8.2 million deaths. In 2012, there were 1.6 million deaths from AIDS. Every day, a further 7,000 people are infected with HIV.



Starting from the year 2007, Zion Medical has been working on a new approach to specifically and significantly eradicate HIV-1 infected cells. Utilizing the same approach, they are also suggesting a method of one injection treatment that will lead to the destruction and eradication of cancer cells within one week only. The first drug will be ready in less than a year!



Four years after the experiments conducted by Zion Medical, Prof. David Volsky and his collogues at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York have confirmed that one of Zion Medical's selected IN derived peptides (designated as INr2) stimulated cell death in specifically cultured HIV infected cells. The same results have also been confirmed by a group of researchers at the National Health Institute (NIH ) in Bethesda, USA.



A project of this magnitude and impact is beyond the financial capacity of Zion Medical. Their current financial need is $ 900,000 for the completion of FDA fast track during 2015-16. All these tests will be carried out at Mount Sinai hospital in NYC and some other hospitals in Israel. An Indiegogo campaign has been launched to meet the financial requirements of the project.



Discussing the challenges ahead, Zak Uzi from Zionmedical says, "We are entering two phases of testing with the FDA, after two verifications of our novel patent to eradicate cancer and HIV viruses. There is always a risk in this game, but the challenge is great to save mankind from it major epidemics in the current days."



To make a contribution to this project, please visit http://bit.ly/1IL3mj0



The official website of Zionmedical is http://zion-medical.com/



About Zion Medical

