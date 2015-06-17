Brad Edson Announces Appointments to Board of Advisors of Financial Freedom Initiative

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2015 --The Financial Freedom Initiative (http://www.financialfreedominitiative.com) is pleased to announce the addition of several notable business leaders to its Board of Advisors. These leaders bring a diverse and in-depth degree of entrepreneurial experience to the organization.



The Financial Freedom Initiative is an accumulation of efforts of several successful entrepreneurs, who have come together to provide the time-tested steps required to achieve financial success. Spearheaded by Brad Edson, these steps are being made available to all participants of the initiative.



The project combines powerful wealth-building techniques and a simple system that can be followed to achieve incredible financial success. It's a system for aspiring entrepreneurs, which has been proven time and again to be an effective road map for achieving true financial freedom.



The new additions to the Board of Advisors include: Jack Ayres, President, Finsar Capital and former President of several Banks; Elaine Hickman, a leading health administrator and accomplished leader in the healthcare industry; Brad Tzlucek, a regional business leader and consultant and Founder of several Philanthropic Organizations including the Technology for Veterans Project and the Project for Vocational Counseling of Disabled Veterans; and Jackie Hinkle, President of Hinkle Construction a major private Real Estate Construction firm with operations in Arizona and multiple states throughout the Country.



The Financial Freedom Initiative's goal is to mentor new and existing entrepreneurs with proven wealth-building methods that Edson and his accomplished colleagues have relied upon for decades using a time-tested and flawless formula for success.



"We are pleased to announce these official appointments to our Board of Advisors," stated Brad Edson. "Their combined expertise and experience brings a unprecedented level of effective mentorship to our efforts and will help accelerate the success of our initiative moving forward."



An initial presentation of the organization will be 7 pm on June 30th. The Location is to be announced.



