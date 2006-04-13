Mammoth HD Footage Library sprouts Tulips in HD

Evergreen, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2006 -- Mammoth HD releases the initial HD Video Footage set in the Garden series with the Tulip collections and starts the Silk Road in Istanbul.



The Mammoth HD Tulip Collections are from Chambers Gardening Productions (producers of PBS's Smart Gardening series). All shot at the Kuekenhof Gardens in Holland, the collections feature the tulips in all colors and shapes, the Holland tulip fields and the Kuekenhof Gardens. On our Silk Road series, Sterling Noren's travels following the Silk Road get started in Turkey with scenes of Istanbul and the Oil Fields.



MHD April 2006 Collection Releases:



Tulips

Tulip Fields

Kuekenhof Gardens

Oil Wells

Istanbul



For more information on the collections and the Mammoth HD Hi Definition Footage Library, and to see the previews of all the Mammoth HD collections and clips, please visit the Mammoth HD website at http://www.mammothhd.com



Mammoth HD's Production Partners include: Bogen Imaging Group (http://www.bogenimaging.us) and Iconix (http://www.iconixvideo.com)



About Mammoth HD:

Mammoth HD is a unique resource for HD, SD, 3D Animation and Motion Graphic Stock Footage. Formats include 1080i, 1080/24p, 720p, HDV and SD. Mammoth HD is producing royalty free collections in an all digital pipeline - from HD cameras thru leading edge 3D and motion graphics applications in HD formats.



Mammoth HD adds new material to the library monthly. The MHD represented talent base comprises award winning cinematographers, videographers, photographers, 3D Animators and Motion Graphics Artists from around the world.



Mammoth HD, Inc. is a Colorado Corporation. Member of NAB, HPA and GSAM.

Mammoth HD, Inc., PO Box 2064, Evergreen, CO 80437

