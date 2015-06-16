OctaFX cTrader for Apple Released

Kingstown, VC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2015 --OctaFX - ECN broker, is ready to present one more improvement for cTrader users! OctaFX starts to support cTrader for Apple devices, which makes trading for Apple device owners as easy as never before.



Good news for every cTrader user in OctaFX community! OctaFX offers 48 currency pairs using cTrader for iOS! The application can be downloaded free of charge and is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The app is also optimised for iPhone 5, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.



About cTrader

cTrader gives traders the very best in FX trading as a native app. Users can enjoy fast execution for FX and commodities and easy-to-use interface with full balance, margin and P&L information. It displays all symbols and rates, including favourites list. Moreover, core functionality stays the same as cTrader Web for Mobiles, with faster launch times and the same easy-to-use interface.



