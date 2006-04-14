Market Point Rolls Out Rapid Response, a Real-Time Communication Initiative

Exton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2006 --Market Point today introduced the first phase of a real-time communication initiative called Rapid Response. Rapid Response automates the delivery of order confirmations and shipment confirmations via email to all customers.



“We began the Rapid Response initiative to keep pace with ever quickening technology,” commented Beth Nordman, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The impact has been immediate, from the speed with which we communicate with our customers to significantly improved order entry accuracy. Customer feedback during the beta phase has been extremely positive.”



Shannon Lownes, Customer Service Supervisor says, "Immediate confirmation of the order, in writing, gives our customers the assurance that their order has been received and is correct. And, it gives us the opportunity to correct any communication errors that are inherent in taking orders over the phone or by fax. We know all orders are correct before they ship."



Real-time communication empowers service organizations to close orders and hit service level agreements faster because they have the information at their fingertips to communicate with their customers. As Nordman puts it, “That is money to our customers.”



About Market Point

Market Point is a leading national seller of Lexmark & Hewlett Packard printer parts, printers, printer supplies, accessories and options. Hundreds of companies and printer service organizations depend on Market Point for fast, efficient printer parts and support service. For more information visit us at http://www.marketpoint.com or call us at 877-365-1903.