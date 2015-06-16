Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2015 --Kids WellCare, a not-for-profit organization focused on children's health through education and nutrition, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to bring their newest inspiration to life. This campaign has a funding goal of $9,500, which needs to be raised in order to begin the process of establishing their inspired "Enterprise Gardens" program in schools. The founder states, "Enterprise Gardens is not your typical school garden program. We are launching a scalable solution that can easily plug into any school anywhere in the country regardless of climate, available land, or other traditional limitations."



Enterprise Gardens is an innovative gardening program geared toward teaching children about the food they eat. The mission of this program is to reduce nutritional disparities, and improve the overall health of the younger generation by encouraging them to look at food differently. Everyone knows that children get excited about something they created themselves because it gives them a profound sense of accomplishment. Enterprise Gardens builds upon this fact, knowing it will be easier to encourage kids to eat healthier if they grow the food themselves. This program is completely sustainable using only 10% of the land and water used by traditional gardens, and its low maintenance design makes it ideal for the classroom environment. The dedicated woman behind this idea states, "My passion is helping kids and families make the connection between food and health. Studies show that when children are engaged in the growing of their own food, they are more likely to make healthier food choices."



Kids WellCare has been very hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for Enterprise Gardens, and they are now ready to make this school program a reality which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. All funds raised with this campaign will be used for: necessary equipment, web design, curriculum design and Indiegogo supporter fulfillment. If they manage to exceed their goal they will be able to begin the process of program expansion. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Thank You" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to various membership and sponsor levels. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Kids WellCare Inc.

Kids WellCare was founded by director Joy Stephens, and inspired by her own experience as the mother of a child with food-allergy related health issues. It is a not-for-profit organization offering information, educational programs, and other resources to families focused on improving children's health through nutrition. Their programs are designed to address the new childhood health epidemic through nutrition and other holistic approaches.



