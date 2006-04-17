BMC Capital Provides $780,000 Financing for Captain D’s Restaurant Building

Clarksville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2006 -- BMC Capital announced today that it provided $780,000 in mortgage financing for the building housing the seafood restaurant Captain D’s located at 2280 Madison Street in Clarksville, Tennessee. The 2,300 sq. foot space sits on a 1.8 acre lot on the southwest corner of Highway 112 and Highway 76. BMC Capital is one of the leading providers of financing for the single-tenant restaurant sector.



Carl Esrey and Mason Whitehead, loan officers with BMC Capital, coordinated the financing on behalf of the borrower. Marcus and Millichap represented the seller on this transaction.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

4514 Cole Ave, Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75205



(214)526-7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com



Or visit http://www.bmccapital.com












