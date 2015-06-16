Hoffman Fabrics Appoints Connie Dawson as Art Director

Mission Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2015 --Hoffman Fabrics today announced the appointment of Connie Dawson as Art Director of Hoffman Fabrics. In this new role, she will oversee fabric and textile design for one of the USA's oldest and best known fabric design and manufacturing companies.



Ms. Dawson began her career with Hoffman during her College years, and commenced full time upon graduation from Long Beach State. She has held several design positions within the company, leading to this most significant senior creative role. She will manage a team of designers and work closely with the Company's senior leadership to spearhead continued innovation in designs applied to fabrics, textiles and accessories across multiple industries including crafts, retail and private label.



"Connie Dawson's unique creative talent, expertise and industry experience distinctively positions her to lead design into the future for Hoffman Fabrics," said Tony Hoffman, Partner and Company President. "We are experiencing a new turning point in our history and renewed vision for the future, and we are excited to work alongside Connie, whom we have known and worked with for over 10 years."



"Hoffman Fabrics has been a constant force and innovator in the USA and global textile industry for over 91 years," said Marty Hoffman, Partner and Vice President. "Connie has proven herself to be an exceptional designer, and now steps into this important leadership role. I look forward to working with her on projects that shape the future of Hoffman Fabrics designs."



"I am very excited to lead the creative team at Hoffman," said Ms. Dawson. "I feel very much a part of the design DNA of Hoffman Fabrics after spending several years and roles, closely involved in the many facets of designing textiles. I have incredible respect for the leadership and people at Hoffman, and look forward to playing my part in continued ongoing design innovations, especially during this time of change and advancement, directly related to our renewed design process and business strategy," said Dawson.



About Hoffman California-International Fabrics

Hoffman California-International Fabrics (http://www.hoffmanfabrics.com) and its subsidiary ME+YOU (meyou.life) is a 91 year old innovator and industry leader in the design and manufacture of premium hand-dyed, screen-printed, and digital printed fabrics for independent retailers, retail fabric stores, craft shops, quilt shops, brands, apparel makers, wholesale distributors, and manufacturers. Three generations of the Hoffman Family are actively involved in day-to-day operations. Hoffman professional textile designers each year create over 800 unique designs for our screen and digital print collections, and our authentic Bali batiks, many of which are focused on one of the USA's most popular hobbies – Quilt making. In addition, Hoffman Fabrics creates, licenses designs and manufactures for many major clothing and fashion retail brands. Hoffman Fabrics is partnered with wholesale distributors based in Australia; New Zealand; Canada; the United Kingdom; Germany; the Netherlands; Scandinavia; and Japan, and has been instrumental in many fabric and apparel innovations and designs, including the iconic Hawaiian shirt.



