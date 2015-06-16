NAMM - Believe in Music

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2015 --Hollywood Piano in Burbank, CA has been named one of the world's Top 100 musical instrument and product retailers for the 2nd time. The global association for the music products industry, the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), will formally present Hollywood Piano with the Top 100 honor during the industry's upcoming trade event, Summer NAMM in Nashville.



"Wow, what an honor. We're passionate about providing our community with a quality resource for music making, music education and performances in our recital hall. It's an honor to be recognized for our efforts by our industry" said Glenn Treibitz president & CEO of Hollywood Piano.



The Top 100 designation recognizes:



A demonstrated commitment to exceptional customer service

Proven community advocacy and support for music education

An exemplary retail experience worth returning for and recommending to others

Merchandising and marketing tactics that encourage repeat sales

Sound planning for future success, employing marketing and training initiatives

Engaging and effective use of web and social media



Hollywood Piano is also under consideration to receive the Dealer of the Year award, NAMM's highest honor for retailers, and seven other "Best of" awards including: Best Store Design, Best Marketing and Sales Promotion, Best Online Engagement, Music Makes a Difference Award, Best Emerging Dealer, Best Store Turnaround and Best Customer Service. Winners of these categories, as well as Dealer of the Year, will be announced at the July 10 award ceremony in Nashville.



Businesses vying for Top 100 status are evaluated for a sound business model, resourceful approaches, and effective implementation of best practices. A panel of independent judges scores each entry to determine the Top 100. Dubbed the 'retail Oscars' by Music Inc. magazine, NAMM's Top 100 Dealer Awards spotlights the industry's very best music product retailers.



"The music retailers honored with NAMM's Top 100 Dealer status are those working hard to create positive musical experiences for everyone from those just learning to experienced musicians," said Joe Lamond, president and CEO of NAMM. "Hollywood Piano is an important ambassador for making music in Southern California and exemplifies the passion for making music that unites us all."



About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of approximately 9,900 member companies located in 100 countries. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music, and advance active participation in music making across the lifespan.



For more information about NAMM, please visit http://www.namm.org, call 800-767-NAMM (6266) or follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.