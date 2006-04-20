BMC Capital Provides $1.4M for Don Pablo’s Restaurant Building

Tampa, FL, -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2006 -- BMC Capital announced today that it provided $1,379,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of the building housing the Mexican restaurant Don Pablo’s. The 7,700 sq. foot building is located off Highway 589 at 6601 Waters Avenue in Tampa, Florida. BMC Capital is one of the leading providers of financing for the single-tenant restaurant sector.



Carl Esrey and Mason Whitehead, loan officers for BMC Capital, coordinated the financing for the purchaser of the property. Marcus & Millichap represented both the buyer and the seller on this transaction.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

4514 Cole Ave, Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75205



(214)526-7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com



Or visit http://www.bmccapital.com



