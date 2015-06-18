San Rafael, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2015 --Dr. Kenneth A. Kim, co-author of the book "Mutual Funds Exposed: What You Don't Know May Be Hazardous to Your Wealth," will be an hour-long live radio guest on Peter Moses's radio show on WVOX 1460 AM in Westchester, NY, and streaming live at http://www.wvox.com, this Monday, June 22, 2015 from 3-4 pm ET. Dr. Kim is the Chief Financial Strategist of EQIS Capital Management in San Rafael, CA.



"If investors are invested in mutual funds primarily, they are behind the times," says Dr. Kim. He believes that mutual funds are typically costly poor performers, tax inefficient, non-transparent, and even sneaky. He will shed some light on the negatives of investing in mutual funds, and propose a modern alternative, in an easy-to-understand way.



Investors and financial advisors can obtain a free copy of the book (in PDF version or flipbook version) for a limited time at http://www.mutualfundsexposed.com



Dr. Kenneth A. Kim has been a finance professor for 20 years. His academic career was spent exposing inefficiencies in financial markets and in the financial industry. His dedication to protect and to help individual investors motivated appointments as a senior financial economist at the SEC in Washington, DC, and as a consultant for the CFA Institute. Dr. Kim has been quoted or his research has been cited in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Forbes, Barron's, and USA Today.



About EQIS

EQIS delivers access to institutional style money managers and directly owned securities in SMAs with an account minimum of only $25,000.



For more information visit http://www.public.eqis.com



The information contained herein is believed to be reliable but is neither guaranteed by EQIS Capital Management, Inc., nor any affiliated EQIS companies. Content includes EQIS's opinions and is not guaranteed. The information is intended for the exclusive use of licensed investment professionals. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. CID 150322