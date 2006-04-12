Wondershare Releases iPod Video Suite

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2006 --Wondershare Inc., a leading developer of innovative video, digital imaging and DVD authoring software, today released iPod Video Suite - An all-in-one iPod video conversion solution. This suite includes Wondershare Video to iPod Converter and Wondershare DVD to iPod Ripper so you can convert both DVD media and video file media to iPod video / iPod movie. With this new release, you can enjoy your favorite DVD and video clip on your iPod as a portable DVD Player.



"Watching video on mobile devices is an important step in the digital world," said Tobee Wu, Wondershare’s CEO. "Whether users want to create or convert video for the iPod and other mobile devices, Wondershare is uniquely positioned with a wide range of consumer-to-professional tools to do the job."



Wondershare DVD to iPod Ripper - An easiest-to-use and fastest DVD Ripping software for Apple iPod video. With the latest MPEG-4 video encode technology-XviD & H.264, you can easily convert all kinds of DVD to iPod video (mp4) format with highest conversion speed and excellent conversion quality.



Wondershare Video to iPod Converter is a powerful and professional video converter for Apple iPod video. Benefit from its powerful encode/decode ability, you can convert all popular video formats to iPod(mp4) format. Additionally, regardless you are a computer rookie or an expert, its easy-to-follow interface and rich options can satisfy all your requirements.



"This suite is special pricing offered at only $45.95 USD, which is a great boon to Wondershare users(you saves $23.95) " explained Tobee Wu. “We believe that our iPod video software will be your best partner. And we will bring more and more products to market for our customers and consumers. Enjoy.”



About Wondershare Inc.

Established in 2002, Wondershare software is a multimedia software company creating and marketing multimedia Windows applications for both business and home users. Wondershare colors your digital life!



