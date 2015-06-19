Contemporary Green Bed Bug Solutions Effectively Curb the Rapid Spread of Bed Bugs

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2015 --Environmental Heat Solutions uses heat treatments to effectively get rid of bed bugs. With expert strategies and techniques, the company uses high temperatures to exterminate the bugs. With these high temperatures of up to 140 degrees Celsius, the bed bugs are permanently and efficiently destroyed. Environmental Heat Solutions is dedicated to providing effective solutions and advice on how to deal with bed bug infestations. The company believes that high temperature treatment is the best way to get rid of bed bugs.



Whether in hotels, summer camps, homes and even hostels, bed bugs are a nuisance, lowering quality of life and posing as a health threat if they go unnoticed for a long period of time.



Most are too embarrassed to admit having a bed-bug infestation. Therefore, home remedies are used to try and get rid of the bugs. Unfortunately, these remedies are inadequate when trying to completely rid them from the home.



Bed bugs move quickly from one place to another by hiding in clothes and other personal belongings during travel. During summer months, the bugs breed rapidly and cause more havoc to people everywhere. These bugs hide during the day and come alive at night.



Bobby Anderson, owner of Environmental Heat Solutions, recently stated that these bugs may hide in car seats. Bed bugs travel to cars through crawling into clothes and personal belongings. Through this method, they gain entry into new territories with unsuspecting owners.



Through traversing from one home to the next, bed bugs mutate. Different methods have been used to try stopping this rapid spread of the enemy. However, in the case of chemical application and poisoning, the survivors breed offspring that are resistant to these chemicals.



Bed bugs must be treated properly by professionals such as Environmental Heat Solutions. Without proper treatment, they will continue to infest living areas.



