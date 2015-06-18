MLN Global Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring RC Products

Wauwatosa, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2015 --Michael Noonan is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.RCFunFactor.com. The website carries a broad assortment of radio controlled products including Redcat Racing products, Tamiya RC products and kits, RC drones, RC trucks, RC cars, RC planes, RC boats, and RC helicopters. Noonan was inspired to start his website by his own experience with electronics in his past. He has also seen the way that RC toys can bring people together since people in his neighborhood regularly get together to enjoy their RC vehicles. He wants to provide adults and children with the opportunity to have fun with RC products.



There are many high quality RC products featured within the merchandise of RCFunFactor.com. The website offers products including radio control cars, RC accessories, radio control speed boats, RC bulldozers, RC stunt cars, radio control tanks, radio control airplanes, and much more. In the future, Noonan plans to continue to add new products as the radio technology changes and improves. He will continue to add new RC products and accessories as they become available.



Providing customers with high quality products that will last for a long time within the product lines offered on RCFunFactor.com is very important to Noonan. He has partnered with great companies to ensure that all of the items that are offered on the site are ones that are high quality. He has products for both adults and children who want to enjoy radio controlled products and possibly start a new hobby.



To complement the main website, Noonan is also launching a blog located at http://www.RCFunBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to radio controlled products. Noonan will be writing about different RC products that are available, the uses of RC drones, the changing federal requirements for hobby and commercial use of drones, RC clubs around the country, RC racing tracks that are available, trade shows, and how these RC toys can help families bond. The goal of the blog is to offer customers more information to help them make good purchasing decisions.



