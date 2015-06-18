Web Entrepreneur Launches FarmingtonHealthAndFitness.com, a Website Offering Health and Fitness Products

Farmington, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2015 --Darrell Hibbits is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.FarmingtonHealthAndFitness.com. The website offers a wide selection of fitness and health products including vitamins and dietary supplements, nutrition products, fitness trackers, exercise equipment, and sports medicine products. Hibbits started his website because he wanted to help people live healthier lives. He decided to focus on smaller items that would be easier for individuals to store and use in their homes.



There are many excellent health and fitness products featured within the merchandise of FarmingtonHealthAndFitness.com. The website offers products including aerobic steppers, FitBit Flex devices, joint health supplements, cycling gloves, racerback sports bras, wrist pedometers, resistance bands, multivitamins, and much more. In the future, Hibbits is planning to continue adding products to each of the categories on the site. He hopes that by continuing to add products he'll be able to provide customers with a wider selection of products that they might need.



Providing customers with a wide selection of products to use to improve their health is very important to Hibbits regarding FarmingtonHealthAndFitness.com. The website is built to help people become healthier by ensuring that they are taking the right supplements and eating a balanced diet while also exercising and becoming healthier this way. Since the website doesn't focus on any one aspect of health, customers can find the items they need for every aspect of their health.



To complement the main website, Hibbits is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourHealthAndFitnessBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to health and fitness. Hibbits will be writing about general information that relates to health and fitness, specific products that might be helpful, and different ways to get exercise. He plans to focus on one general topic each week so that customers can get information about a variety of related topics over time. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with information that they can use to improve their personal health.



About FarmingtonHealthAndFitness.com

FarmingtonHealthAndFitness.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Darrell Hibbits.



Darrell Hibbits

http://www.FarmingtonHealthAndFitness.com

573-760-6719



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com