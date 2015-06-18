NJR Enterprise, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Games and Electronic Game Systems

Greenwood, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2015 --Ruth Ouzts is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.RuthsGames.com. The website offers a broad assortment of video games, electronic game systems, board games, and plenty of information to help people learn more about these products. Ouzts decided to start her website because she wanted to offer customers of all ages something that they could enjoy playing with.



There are many great games and game systems offered within the merchandise of RuthsGames.com. The website offers products including full version PC games, Playstation 4 bundles, Xbox 360 bundles, Jenga games, party board games, Battlefeild 4 pc games, Playstation store gift cards, The Settlers of Cantan board game, and much more. In the future, Ouzts is planning to continue adding new electronics such as Samsung S6 phones. She also plans to look for timely information on wearable technology including the Apple watch.



Providing a website that offers a good combination of products and information is very important to Ouzts regarding RuthsGames.com. Rather than just providing products on her site, she also has a lot of information about these products, how to use them, and how they can be fixed when common problems occur. This information makes it so that customers can buy the products that they want and enjoy these products for a much longer period of time because of the information that they will have.



To complement the main website, Ouzts is also launching a blog located at http://www.GamesAndElectronicsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to video games, computer games, and board games. Ouzts will be writing about current news in gaming, new items coming out, different games that are available, and how these games can be enjoyed by different people. She will also be answering any comments on the blog to continue the conversation and follow customer interest better. The purpose of the blog is to help her connect with her customers and offer them even more information about the products that are available.



