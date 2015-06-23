Woodland Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --June has been a month of relentless thunderstorms, storms in the Plains, Midwest and Southeast. Torrential rainfall and active tornadoes have left their mark both on the landscape outside, and on the inside of properties. And after the wettest June in history, one can be certain that indoor mold is not far behind. Living in a hot property with tight ventilation, and keeping those windows closed to preserve precious air conditioning, an unsuspecting property owner just might be circulating mold spores throughout the house along with cooled air. All it takes is a little humidity, or a small leak somewhere, and those mold spores take root.



The most vulnerable to mold infestations are the very young, the very old or the very sick. Individuals with compromised immune systems are especially susceptible to respiratory problems. If the home is beginning to smell musty or moldy, a mold inspection is part of the solution. Even if the homeowner doesn't see it, mold can be growing in the walls or crawlspace. Residents might never know it is there until someone gets sick.



Arrest the mold before the health of residents is damaged, or the structural integrity of the building is compromised. Toxic black mold refers specifically to Stachybotrys chartarum, but individuals can be allergic to any species of mold, whether or not it is toxic, or produces mycotoxins. Toxic black mold is frequently a source of problems because it consumes cellulose, which building materials are rich in.



The ByebyeMold inspector will do these FOUR things.



Top Four List



1) COLLECT mold spore samples from the air using a calibrated air pump which draws air into a "spore trap."



2) COLLECT swab samples, if mold appears to be growing on surfaces. A moistened swab will be used to collect the sample.



3) ANALYSE the mold at a certified lab. The samples are sent to a certified lab for expert analysis.



4) PROVIDE a comprehensive report of the assessment. The written report of the mold assessment includes pictures, moisture readings of walls and random areas, the lab results and an explanation of the lab analysis.



About ByeByeMold

ByeByeMold offers a mold directory and mold experts, an on-site mold guide, mold health advice, and a mold detection hotline. ByeByeMold is a USA mold inspection service. To uncover hidden toxic mold growth, ByebyeMold certified professionals survey moisture levels of walls, ceilings and floors, locate visible and hidden mold growth, and test from the crawlspace to the air and points in-between, for the quantity and variety of mold spores.



