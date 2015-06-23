FlipBuilder Allows Publishing on WordPress with WordPress Magazine Plugin

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --FlipBuilder announces a new capability of its Flip PDF software, to create a WordPress magazine plugin. The plugin gives the content producer the ability to publish their flipbooks on their WordPress sites.



The Flip PDF Software is simple yet powerful. It converts static PDF documents to elegant page turning e-books. Now, with the almost magical WordPress magazine plugin, the digital magazine can be published on WordPress with minimal hassle. It produces a realistic looking experience for readers who will view the magazine as if they are reading a book. The pages are very responsive and can be easily shifted from left to right, enlarged and read at full screen.



The WordPress magazine plugin is fairly easy to implement. To create an online magazine for WordPress, the user simply selects under the "Publish" option within the software to produce a WordPress plugin after the flipbook is designed. The publisher then selects the proportions that they want the magazine to be online.



Later the user installs the WordPress magazine plugin into WordPress. To get the flipbook to be viewed online, the user then activates the WordPress magazine plugin and from the menu, copies and pastes the short-code for the flipbook into the WordPress post.



Sam Huang, Senior Software Development Engineer of FlipBuilder mentioned that, "the WordPress magazine plugin is convenient and allows WordPress users to show rich animated media for their readers. It is a cut above other similar products as the flipbook is capable of being placed anywhere on the publisher's WordPress website and can be displayed at any appropriate dimension."



Content is necessary for any website to grow and this WordPress magazine plugin will create unique digital content for publishers. The reader can interact with the flipbook by sharing it via social media and email, embedding it into other websites, printing copies and even searching within the body of the document. The flipbook is capable of having interactive elements such as audio, video and animation that can be viewed on a computer or on mobile devices.



For more information, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/wordpress-pdf-magazine-plugin.html