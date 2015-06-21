Page Flip Software by FlipBuilder Has Upgraded the Built-in Text Editor

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2015 --FlipBuilder has released a powerful software called Flip PDF Professional that can convert any PDF document into stunning page-flipping e-books. Recently, this page flip software has received an upgraded built-in text editor that allows the user the ability to manipulate text functions better.



Enhanced text editor features of the page flip software will allow users to develop flipbook concepts with ease, even from a blank page. Some of the more powerful benefits of the text editor include entering text anywhere on a page and choosing multiple text types and fonts with the ability to decide on size, spacing, kerning and alignment. Some other text editing options include adding hyperlinks, setting backgrounds and borders for text and choosing highlight effects.



Sam Huang, Senior Software Development Engineer of FlipBuilder confided that, "this upgrade of the text editor will allow users an expansive array of options to make their flipbooks the best it can be visually."



Creating an e-book using the page flip software is fairly easy. The user inputs the PDF file and creates a new project. The page flip software then goes through stages to get the right type of required output. Firstly, template settings are chosen to get the correct background for the flipbook. Then the pages are edited in order to add text, insert shapes, images and other required media, for example, sounds and embedded links.



The document can be exported in convenient file formats such as HTML5, EXE, ZIP and SWF. Additionally the finalized flipbook can be displayed directly on a website or hosted from the FlipBuilder Servers.



According to FlipBuilder, the page flip software is a great solution to highlight important content in a manner that will thoroughly engage readers. With the new upgrade to its built-in text editor, Flip PDF Professional can now present richer and more interactive media in created flipbooks.



For more information, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-pro/



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a digital publishing software provider which seeks to help publishers of online content reach their audiences with innovative and cost effective solutions.