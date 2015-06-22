Multi-Award Winning Glass Artist Henry C. Duquette Debuts Breast Cancer Angel Keepsake Pendant

Somerset, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2015 --Fueled by a personal tragedy, working glass artist Henry C. Duquette created an exquisite line of cremation keepsake pendants that Glisten with gold, silver, brass, copper, and other metals, while infused with a small amount of cremains.



"My inspiration for this piece came from losing my only sister Dianne at the young age of fifty-four to cancer. Angels to me were a symbol of comfort, strength, and love."



Forever-in-Glass dedicates the creation of their newest pendant, Breast Cancer Angel as a way of honoring his sister's memory and all of the courageous women who directly or indirectly fought breast cancer. Once completed, I will sign their name on the back of the keepsake in 22k gold, so to be, Forever in Glass. The fight goes on with hope and love.



About Henry C. Duquette

Henry C. Duquette has been working out of his studio full time since 2001 and specializes in optically clear Pyrex hand-blown glass pendants, marbles, paperweights, and sculptures.



Educated through Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, NY; Diablo Glass and Metal School, Boston, MA; Worcester Center of Crafts, Worcester, MA; and private lessons with glass masters Robert Mickelsen, Christopher Rice, Jackie Rice, Brent Graber, Tim Walsh, and small class lessons with John Kobuki, and Margret Neher.