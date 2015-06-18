Web Entrepreneur Launches GardenPlantersGalore.com, a Website Offering Quality Garden Planters

Emerson, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2015 --Jeannette Kubik is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.GardenPlantersGalore.com. The website offers a wide range of different planters for your backyard or garden including metal planters, biodegradable planters, plastic planters, and window boxes. Kubik was inspired to start her website by her own love of gardening. She wanted to provide a website where gardeners could come to find all of the containers that they might need for growing beautiful plants around their backyards.



There are many excellent garden planters featured within the merchandise of GardenPlantersGalore.com. The website offers products including bamboo planters, decorative planters, plastic planters, patio planters, garden seed planters, flower window boxes, and much more. In the future, Kubik will continue to supply gardeners with all different types of garden planters and add new planters and window boxes as she finds nice ones that she knows that customers will enjoy. By offering a wide selection of planters, she hopes to have something that would work for any customer that comes to her website.



Offering a large selection of planters for gardeners to use in their patios, backyards, and gardens is very important to Kubik regarding GardenPlantersGalore.com. Since the website is only focused on garden planters rather than having a wider focus on all garden products, she is able to provide her customers with a much better selection of planters in one place.



In addition to the main website, Kubik is also launching a blog located at http://www.GardenPlantersBlog.com



The blog will cover a wide variety of topics that relate to the products offered on the main website. Kubik will be writing about how to plant different items in planters, what plants can be put into planters, different ways to use planters around your garden, and how to choose what kind of planter to use where. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information to help them get the most out of the products that they end up purchasing.



