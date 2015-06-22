Award Winning Glass Artist Henry Duquette Debuts God Bless Our Fallen Heroes Keepsake Pendant

Somerset, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2015 --Working glass artist Henry C. Duquette created an exquisite line of cremation keepsake pendants that Glisten with gold, silver, brass, and other metals, while infused with a small amount of cremains.



On June 20, 2015, Duquette's latest work of art called, "God Bless Our Fallen Heroes" will debut on line at www.forever-in-glass.com.



Henry is a passionate artist and designer who was inspired to create his latest work of art, entitled "God Bless Our Fallen Heroes" by not only the daily sacrifices of our brave military personal but also by the recent events of policemen and women, along with firefighters and other special services professionals, e.g. (Police, Fire, K-9, Paramedics, EMT and service animals.) who have given their lives in the line of duty. His creation will serve as a unique tribute for these selfless individuals, and for their loved ones left behind to cherish their memory.



"God Bless Our Fallen Heroes" is an optical clear Pyrex glass pendant in red, white, and blue with a small amount of the fallen hero's cremains in the stripes. Once completed, Henry will sign their name & badge number (if applicable) on the back of the keepsake in 22k gold, so to be, Forever in Glass. This inspiring piece of art will debut on June 20, 2015.



About Henry C. Duquette

Henry C. Duquette has been working out of his studio full time since 2001 and specializes in optically clear Pyrex hand-blown glass pendants, marbles, paperweights, and sculptures.



Educated through Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, NY; Diablo Glass and Metal School, Boston, MA; Worcester Center of Crafts, Worcester, MA; and private lessons with glass masters Robert Mickelsen, Christopher Rice, Jackie Rice, Brent Graber, Tim Walsh, and small class lessons with John Kobuki, and Margret Neher.