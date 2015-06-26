Top Beverly Hills Florist Empty Vase Now Offering Flower Delivery in Beverly Hills

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Top Beverly Hills florist Empty Vase is offering personalized hand-delivery services to the greater Los Angeles area, including Beverley Hills, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Ventura, and Orange County. Delivery charges will vary depending on the individual location, but all delivery fees are competitively priced and affordable. For customers located outside of the greater Los Angeles delivery zone, Empty Vase provides delivery services through other local florists.



Empty Vase is well-known among the hip and trendy LA crowd for its innovative and distinctive floral creations, individually crafted topiary designs, and lavish events management services. With a staff consisting of some of Southern California's most sought-after floral artists, interior designers, and lighting engineers, Empty Vase is Beverley Hills' leading event planner and personal florist for those who demand top-tier services. And now this luxury florist-to-the-stars is offering personalized flower delivery in Beverly Hills and the surrounding areas.



Empty Vase offers an extensive portfolio of customized floral arrangements that include some of LA's most exclusive weddings, charity fundraisers, special events, and holiday celebrations. This luxury florist also organizes, manages and designs some of the most lavish movie premier parties, celebrity fashion shoots, and high-end corporate events. And now the upscale Beverly Hills florist is offering personalized delivery services to the greater Los Angeles area. For clientele who demand the very best, Empty Vase offers door-to-door service within hours. Call today for delivery of a beautiful bouquet of freshly-cut flowers, a magnificent floral centerpiece for a last-minute dinner party, or an innovative topiary creation for an impromptu garden party.



About Empty Vase

Empty Vase is a leading provider of Beverly Hills flowers, topiary designs, and events management services. . Information on the range of services offered by Empty Vase can be found on their website or by contacting the company team directly at (310)278.1988. Empty Vase's primary office is located at 9033 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069.