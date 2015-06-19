Erudeversity Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Garner Support for the 'You Learn, They Grow' Campaign

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2015 --Erudeversity is an online learning platform that offers hands-on and project-based IT training for all. Their current library boasts of over one thousand IT tutorial videos in the world's four most frequently spoken languages. This training platform has been used with great satisfaction by over thirty thousand students so far. Their 'You Learn, They Grow' campaign is targeted towards sponsoring a child's education in South Asia for a lifetime.



As part of the 'You Learn, They Grow' campaign, Erudeversity is offering their 1,200/year worth of premium membership for as little as $100 for lifetime. With this one-time exclusive contribution, it is now possible to get life-time access to all their current and upcoming courses. More importantly, this will also ensure one child's education in South Asia including his/her entire educational expenses for a lifetime. Each $10,000 raised through this campaign will be spent to sponsor a South Asian child's education for his/her entire life.



According to a report published by the U.S Department of Labor, there are over 11 million South Asian children engaged in child labor. Erudeversity has already partnered with a non-profit trustee named 'Helping Hands for Deprived Children's Education' to bring these children out of child labor.



Erudeversity is inviting contributions from all to co-sponsor a child that has never been to a school. All contributors to 'You Learn, They Grow' campaign will keep receiving monthly school updates and specific details until the child's high-school graduation. Erudeversity has just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $15,000 for this campaign.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1fdKGM8



The official website of Erudeversity is http://www.erudeversity.com/



About Erudeversity

Erudeversity (Erudeversity.com) delivers hands-on and project-based IT training for all at no cost to the end-users, including a library of 1,000+ tutorial videos in 4 most spoken languages (English, Spanish, Hindi & Bengali). Their 'You Learn, They Grow' campaign is targeted towards sponsoring a child's education in South Asia for a lifetime.