Scoliosis Surgery in Los Angeles Offered by Top Orthopedic Spine Surgeon in the Nation

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Top orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Hooman Melamed and his talented team, offers scoliosis surgery in Los Angeles. Scoliosis surgery is required when the spine curves beyond 40 to 50 degrees. The end result of the surgery will leave the patient with an almost straight spine that will ensure the curve does not worsen. Spinal Fusion is when the vertebrae combines to make sure the spine stops from bending.



Dr. Melamed explains briefly how the scoliosis surgery in Los Angeles procedure occurs step-by-step process.



"The procedure begins with an incision made in the middle of the back. The spine is revealed when the muscles are pushed to the side. Then metal screws, hooks or rods are put between the joints amongst each bone for the vertebrae to combine together over a period of time. The metallic implants will stay in the body even after the vertebrae combines to prevent further operations," Said Dr. Melamed.



The recovery from scoliosis surgery will have the patients in the hospital from three to seven days. Patients are helped by physical therapists to walk again, depending on the circumstances. They are also informed to avoid doing any physical activity for two weeks immediately after the surgery. Everyday activity and heavy lifting might take up to 12 months to be possible after the procedure.



The potential complications that can occur after scoliosis surgery is performed are bleeding, nerve damage, infection and pseudarthrosis, which is complications due to the vertebrae not being correctly fused. If this occurs, another surgery might be in place to change the implants. Another possible problem is nerve damage. It might start out as minor numbness and loss of sensation to severe problems, like paralysis. However, it would be very rare to occur, affecting one less than one percent of patients.



About Dr. Hooman M. Melamed

Dr. Melamed is a highly regarded specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of scoliosis and performing scoliosis surgery in Los Angeles. His expertise also includes treatment of Idiopathic scoliosis, Neuromuscular scoliosis, Degenerative scoliosis, Congenital scoliosis, and all possible medical disorders associated with the spinal column. For expert patient care contact Dr. Melamed at office, located at 13160 Mindanao Way, Suite 300 Marina del Rey, CA (310-574-0405).