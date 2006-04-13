YooNoo Ltd. Scoop Two Awards at This Year's Tees Valley Business Awards

North Yorkshire, Cleveland, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2006 -- YooNoo Ltd., a specialist in the sale of consumer electronics products via several websites, started out as a back-bedroom Internet venture five years ago. Recently however, more than 30 shortlisted businesses from the Tees Valley area witnessed YooNoo take home two, out of the ten prestigious business awards.



Driven by the Gazette Media Company, the Tees Valley Business Awards celebrates business excellence and achievement on a yearly basis, and this year the Gazette saw record entry levels in Small Business and Internet categories. Having entered this competition for the first time this year, YooNoo scooped both the 'Internet and ICT Award'; for leading edge use of Internet technology, coupled with the 'Innovation Award'.



YooNoo was initiated by Simon Pitts in 1998; providing a range of products and services to the long distance walking community via a series of websites. Spurred on by the successful sales of GPS devices for this market, a dedicated website was established at GlobalPositioningSystems.co.uk. This website, along with the company's sophisticated technical expertise which helps to generate an average of 8,000 new customers every month, has continued to push the business from strength to strength.



Today YooNoo manage three websites from purpose built offices based in Stokesley, North Yorkshire; GlobalPositioningSystems.co.uk, GoAudio.co.uk, and recently launched Shiroi.co.uk; which following only one month of recognition has already generated approximately 1,500 orders.



Simon Pitts, Managing Director of YooNoo, Comments: “Our success at the Tees Valley Business Awards is unquestionably a result of team effort. From our sales and buying advice team, to our dispatch and technical support unit; it cannot be overlooked that every department has contributed to our success and achievements.”



The company's award winning technical expertise is paramount to the success of YooNoo. The expanding consumer electronics market is evolving at a very rapid rate; to compete effectively YooNoo Ltd. have developed sophisticated mathematical modeling tools that effectively result in powerful Pay-Per-Click advetising via search engines and shopping search engines.



Simon Pitts Comments: “After years of hard work, it is great to receive recognition for our achievements. We now look forward to our next stage in development; helping other e-commerce businesses to implement Pay-Per-Click advertising solutions via our new web service Sayu.co.uk.”